Mario Kart 7 gets its first patch in 10 years and 7 months

Nintendo has issued a new patch for Mario Kart 7, the first patch for the game in nearly 11 years. Yes, the one on the 3DS, not the Switch. The last past was released on May 15, 2012.

The game has been updated to version 1.2 and Nintendo’s comically vague change notes just say “Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.”

So what’s really in the patch, why even patch the game after all these years? Noted Nintendo patch investigator OatmealDome has found that a pretty big exploit for the game’s online was fixed up in this patch. Still, bust out that Nintendo 3DS and update your Mario Kart 7 if you really need to.