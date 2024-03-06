MAR10 Day deals kicking off on the eShop and LEGO store

Advertisement

MAR10 Day is fast approaching this weekend and everyone is lining up discounts and deals to coincide with it. We’ll keep adding more as they come to light, but for now there’s at least two pointing out already.

What’s MAR10 Day? Here’s a run down.

and that concludes our intensive three-week course pic.twitter.com/kEPPNkNSHB — Daniel Vuckovic (@VOOK64) March 6, 2024

Now that you’re up to speed, Nintendo has announced they are offering 10% back in Gold Coins on a range of Mario games via the Nintendo eShop. The games in question are all the same price, except for one so aside from Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker which will net you $6 back in Gold Coins, you’ll get $8 for everything else below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Party

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Gold Coins can be used on future purchases on the eShop, normally you would only get 5% back on a digital purchase. This promotion will last from March 7th to the 24th.

We would be amiss to tell you that although these are the first digital discounts for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG, the other games have all been on sale before at higher discounts than offered here (and probably will be eventually again). Better off to think of these as just a nice little treat if you were just thinking about picking them up.

LEGO is also lining up some deals for Super Mario branded LEGO sets until March 11st. The discounts have already started, there’s double points on some sets, and a sweepstakes for members as well. LEGO is also teasing a new Super Mario set to be revealed sometime soon.