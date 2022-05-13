3
Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards arrives on Nintendo Switch Online next week

by Daniel VuckovicMay 13, 2022

There are just two announced Nintendo 64 games left from the initial batch of games announced by Nintendo coming to Switch Online. We now know the penultimate one, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.

Kirby 64 was the first 3D Kirby game, released in Australia all the way back in 2001. In America and Japan, it was released in 2000. Ah, I don’t miss the days when we got games a year later for no reason at all.

It will be arriving next week on . That leaves Pokemon Snap as the last game to come, possibly the month after. But now what? What will happen to Nintendo Switch Online next, more N64 games? Game Boy Advance games? By the time Snap arrives, it’ll be the traditional “E3” timing, and hopefully, we will know some more.

