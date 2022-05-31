255
The game breaking bug in Kirby 64 for Nintendo Switch Online has now been fixed

by Daniel VuckovicMay 31, 2022

The game breaking bug that left Kirby stunned forever underwater has been resolved. A small patch updating the Nintendo 64 app for the Nintendo Switch Online has now resolved the issue.

Before the patch you would need to quit the level and restart to continue – now, no more!

Nintendo fixed the game in just under ten days. Neat!

Kirby 64 has a game breaking bug in under water levels on NSO. Getting hit by certain damage sources under water causes you to enter hit stun forever, and you need to quit the level to fix it. I don’t remember this happening on original hardware. from NintendoSwitch
