The game breaking bug in Kirby 64 for Nintendo Switch Online has now been fixed
The game breaking bug that left Kirby stunned forever underwater has been resolved. A small patch updating the Nintendo 64 app for the Nintendo Switch Online has now resolved the issue.
Before the patch you would need to quit the level and restart to continue – now, no more!
Nintendo fixed the game in just under ten days. Neat!
