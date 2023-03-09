Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective launches June 30th on Switch

Previously just “Summer” (or you know, Winter for us), Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective’s Switch release now has date – June 30th.

The game, now in HD also has some upgrades to the sound as well. All 37 tracks from the game have newly arranged versions, but you can also pick the originals. There’s also new tracks in the game as well. We’ll have the latest trailer soon, but for now you can scrub through the Capcom Spotlight.

You can preorder the game now on the eShop, it’ll set you back $44.95. There’s a range of preorder bonuses as well.

The following contents are available as pre-order bonuses. 4 screen backgrounds: – Missile – Kamila and Missile – Sissel and Lynne – Ray and the Black Cat Music tracks (can be listened to in the Music menu): – Missile, Brave Little Creature – Chicken Paradise Note: Music tracks include the original versions as well as new arrangements. This content may be made available separately at a later date.

The game is also releasing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Steam.