Get ready to bust a move, with the reveal of Just Dance 2023 Edition

In a move that shouldn’t surprise anyone, Just Dance 2023 has been announced by Ubisoft, but this year is seeing some massive changes, don’t worry you can still dance, but now there is more. First, check out the first batch of songs revealed for the game.

Here is the same details, just in a list form, just know there are 40 songs planned, so this is just the start.

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

“More” by K/DA ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

“CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake

“Love Me Land” by Zara Larsson

“Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars

“STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max

“Rather Be” by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

“If You Wanna Party” by The Just Dancers

The game is coming this November 22nd and as I said before, will feature a number of big changes, the first being that it has a new menu. No, I mean it does, but that is not the big addition, that comes with the inclusion of up to six players dancing together online.

The series has had local multiplayer since the original Wii game, but it has never offered simultaneous dancing online before. One player needs to be the host and once dancers have joined up, they can interact using the new sticker system and then once the song or songs have been chosen, dancing can commence. The best news, the online dancing is cross-play supported, meaning no matter the platform you dance with, your friends don’t need to buy the same console to dance with you.

Something that you will notice, more so if you watch the gameplay explanation video below, is that the the dance backgrounds are no longer static, meaning that when your dancer is grooving out to Daft Punk’s Around the World, they can actually be doing that. The visual overhaul also applies to the menus -see I was telling the truth before and with them, it now offers players things like recommendations that fit within the groups you have.

The game is coming to Switch, I mean why else would you be here, but in an interesting turn, it is only coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as well.