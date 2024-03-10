Game Boy classics Dr. Mario, Mario Golf and Tennis hit Switch Online this week

Advertisement

The final surprise from the Mario Day video drop is a great one as well. Nintendo has announced that Dr. Mario, Mario Golf and Mario Tennis will be dropping on Nintendo Switch Online this week on March 12th.

Dr. Mario (GB, 1990) is the puzzle classic everyone loves, and Mario Golf (GBC, 1999) and Mario Tennis (GBC, 2000) are two Camelot RPGs in hiding. They’re also excellent golf and tennis games as well. We’ll let you know on socials when they’re out.

Poor old Super Mario Land though, wherefore art thou?

Also revealed in this presentation was the release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and a new Super Mario Bros. movie and its release date.