Game Boy, Game Boy Advance games launch on Nintendo Switch Online today

During this morning’s Nintendo Direct we got a nice surprise with Game Boy and Game Boy Advance launching today on Nintendo Switch Online.

Game Boy games will be for all subscribers, and Game Boy Advance for those with the Expansion Pack. The Game Boy games also come with a classic Green, Pocket and Game Boy Colour filter.

Here’s the full list of games on launch.

Game Boy

Tetris ®

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Game Boy Advance

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

More games were shown to be coming in the future too including The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Seasons, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Kirby Tilt N Tumble, Golden Sun, Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem and F-Zero Maximum Velocity.