Game Boy, Game Boy Advance games launch on Nintendo Switch Online today
During this morning’s Nintendo Direct we got a nice surprise with Game Boy and Game Boy Advance launching today on Nintendo Switch Online.
Game Boy games will be for all subscribers, and Game Boy Advance for those with the Expansion Pack. The Game Boy games also come with a classic Green, Pocket and Game Boy Colour filter.
Here’s the full list of games on launch.
Game Boy
- Tetris®
- Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- GARGOYLE’S QUEST
- Game & Watch Gallery 3
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Metroid II – Return of Samus
- Wario Land 3
- Kirby’s Dream Land
Game Boy Advance
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
More games were shown to be coming in the future too including The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Seasons, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Kirby Tilt N Tumble, Golden Sun, Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem and F-Zero Maximum Velocity.
