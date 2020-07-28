Analogue’s Pocket handheld now due 2021, but still looks amazing

Late last year Analogue announced the Pocket, a modern handheld that will play any Game Boy cartridge you can find. It was due out this year, but due to, you know the world, it’s now set for release in 2021.

They have announced however a preorder date, August 4th at 1:00 am AEST. There have been some changes to the system since it was originally announced, the Start and Select buttons have moved, the USB-C charge point is now more recessed for stability.

The Pocket is a portable handheld console that plays Game Boy cartridges (and other cartridges with adapters). It’s got a super high resolution screen, backlight and a massive battery. It’s super fancy way of playing your old Game Boy games. That includes the Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Advance.

The Analogue Pocket isn’t cheap with a price of $199.99 USD ($278AUD) and the dock comes in at $99 ($138AUD). You can preorder from here.