Five-day Nintendo ‘Inside the House of Indies’ event dropping new games up until Xmas
In the run-up to Christmas, Nintendo is running a new series of video events that will drop (and have already dropped) new releases, and new announcements about Indie games on the Switch.
A new “Inside the House of Indies” will be at 1 am AEDT, the first of which already did early this morning. This first episode shadow-dropped Mortal Shell: Complete Edition, Floppy Knights, and also announced Pupperazzi coming in Early 2023 and Roman Sands RE:Build in “Summer” 2023, which is to say our winter and can we please just use quarters for releases so we don’t have to write two things every time. We have the technology.
