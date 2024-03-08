Dragon Ball creator, Dragon Quest & Chrono Trigger artist, Akira Toriyama has passed away
Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away earlier this month at the age of 68. The news comes via a statement from Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo posted today on social media.
Best known for creating Dragon Ball, Toriyama was also responsible for the character’s designs and artwork for games like Chrono Trigger, Blue Dragon, and everything Dragon Quest.
Toriyama was still working on Dragon Ball Daima a new spin off, as well as Sand Land. It’s a new game based on one of his previous manga works.
Rest in Peace.
