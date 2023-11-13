Detective Pikachu Returns cup sleeve added to My Nintendo rewards
New week, new My Nintendo reward on the My Nintendo Store. This time it’s a Detective Pikachu themed item, a Detective Pikachu Returns cup sleeve.
This sleeve will keep your hot beverage hot and allow you to do your best Detective Pikachu cosplay for as long as possible. It’s just 300 coins to redeem, it’s just the sleeve though – you’ll need to provide the cup.
Between this, the Pikmin 4 tea towel, Yoshi teapot and restock on Nintendo Tokyo goods – it’s been a few good months of rewards.
