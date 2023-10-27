New Yoshi Teapot cup set, more Nintendo Tokyo restocks come to My Nintendo Store
Nintendo has added a fancy new teapot and cup set to the My Nintendo Store. We’ve also got a restock of some other Nintendo Tokyo store kitchenware which went very quick last time.
This Yoshi Teapot and Cup set looks like a Yoshi egg, but it’s actually a tea cup, and a tea pot. Very cute! It’ll set you back $65.00 and is available here.
The restocks on the kitchenware are the Super Mario plastic bowls and plastic plates featuring Mario, Peach, Toad and Luigi getting smashed on the butt by a Spiny. Poor bugger.
