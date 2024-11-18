Competition: Five copies of LEGO Horizon Adventures on Switch to giveaway

Advertisement

To celebrate the release of LEGO Horizon Adventures this month, we’re giving away five copies of the game to our lucky readers. While LEGO games are common on the Switch, it’s intriguing to see a PlayStation IP make the leap to this platform, and we’re all here for it. It’ll probably never happen again.

Join Aloy as she leads a team of heroes on a quest to save the planet from Helis, a man who commands a gang of sun-worshippers devoted to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. Like most LEGO games, you can play through the adventure solo or with friends in both couch co-op and online multiplayer.

We have five copies up for grabs! To enter, you must be in Australia and fill out the widget below – it’s that simple!