Competition: 5x copies of Sea of Stars to be won!

Two competitions in the span of a month, we’ve gone mad. Not really, but we are giving away five copies of the terrific Sea of Stars which released physically in stores this week.

Sea of Stars was one of the best games of 2023, it even drew with Vampire Survivors for our Indie Game of the Year. It’s a great RPG taking inspiration from legends Golden Sun and Chrono Trigger. Playing as Valere and Zale, a pair of Solstice Warriors who have the power to save the world, using the powers of the sun and moon together. There’s time travelling, sailing, cooking, fishing and more to explore.

Thanks to Five Star Games we’ve got five physical copies of the game to give away. All you have to do is enter below and answer a simple question. There’s also other ways to enter to improve your chances.

Competition is only open to those residing in Australia, entries close on May 27th.