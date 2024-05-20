Central Coast Comicon taking place this weekend, 20 indie games to demo

Advertisement

This weekend the Central Coast Comicon is taking place, well on the Central Coast of New South Wales. The Central Coast Comicon is a regional convention run by a local youth charity and they’re rising funds for Regional Youth Support Services.

Aside from the usual Comicon goodies you would come to except from such an event they’ll have more than 20 indie games from local and international developers on show and playable at the event. A lot of which haven’t been released, and are coming to the Nintendo Switch as well.

Games like 8-Bit Adventures 2, Eternal Remnant: The First Chapter, Doggy Don’t Care, Color Story: Pixa’s Quest, Insurrection, Victory Heat Rally, Shrine’s Legacy, Ailuri, Frogun Encore, Ephemeral Legend, Olliefrog Toad Skater and many others.

Tickets are available now and the event takes place from 11am to 5pm at The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW. If you’re in the area or can take a drive, looks like a lot of fun