Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 47) Just a Day
It’s Black Friday, and the Black Friday eShop sale is still on – but the deals never stop, and this week’s discounts are here just the same.
There are far less exciting things discounted this week, but there still might be something for you – also, if we missed a week, who knows what might happen?
Check out some of the Arcade Archive games, but really, this article is the one you want.
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3PUBLISHER) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/12) – 50% off
✚ #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/12) – 83% off
✚ #Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/12) – 83% off
✚ 123 Dots (Artax Games) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/11) – 25% off
✚ A Building Full of Cats (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 14/12) – 20% off
✚ A Robot Named Fight (Hitcents) – $2.71 (Usually $16.99, ends 29/11) – 84% off
✚ Aliisha: The Oblivion of the Twin Goddesses (SOFTSTAR) – $47.69 (Usually $52.99, ends 30/11) – 10% off
✚ Arcade Archives CLU CLU LAND (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives DONKEY KONG (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives DONKEY KONG 3 (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives DONKEY KONG JR. (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives EXCITEBIKE (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives GOLF (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives ICE CLIMBER (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives Mario Bros. (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives PUNCH-OUT!! (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives Pinball (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives SOCCER (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives SUPER PUNCH-OUT!! (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives Sky Skipper (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives URBAN CHAMPION (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives VS. BALLOON FIGHT (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives VS. BASEBALL (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives VS. MAH-JONG (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives VS. SUPER MARIO BROS. (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives VS. TENNIS (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Arcade Archives VS. WRECKING CREW (HAMSTER) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $33.14 (Usually $38.99, ends 29/11) – 15% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $26.49 (Usually $52.99, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3PUBLISHER) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/12) – 50% off
✚ Battery Jam (Halseo) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 29/11) – 75% off
✚ Battle Chef Brigade (Trinket Studios) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/12) – 60% off
✚ Bear’s Restaurant (Odencat) – $14.24 (Usually $18.99, ends 29/11) – 25% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $12.36 (Usually $22.49, ends 29/11) – 45% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ BodyQuest (Artax Games) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/11) – 25% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/12) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/12) – 80% off
✚ Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/12) – 80% off
✚ Buried Stars (LINE Games) – $20.25 (Usually $67.50, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Chef Word Ardee – Word Puzzle (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/12) – 75% off
✚ Circa Infinity (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/12) – 90% off
✚ Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/11) – 10% off
✚ Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $2.99(Usually $19.99, ends 08/12) – 85% off
✚ Craps at Aces Casino (Digital Game Group) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/12) – 75% off
✚ Crossroad crash (Elusor) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 13/12) – 60% off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/12) – 80% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) – $17.98 (Usually $44.96, ends 28/11) – 60% off
✚ Donut Match (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/12) – 75% off
✚ Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/12) – 80% off
✚ Dungeons of Shalnor (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3PUBLISHER) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/12) – 30% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3PUBLISHER) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 14/12) – 60% off
✚ Esports Life Tycoon (U-PLAY Online) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/12) – 50% off
✚ Football Battle (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.49, ends 14/12) – 50% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/12) – 80% off
✚ GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Gate Of Doom (Golem Entertainment) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/12) – 80% off
✚ Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Habroxia (Lillymo Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Habroxia 2 (Lillymo Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 60% off
✚ Here Comes Niko! (Gears for Breakfast) – $22.05 (Usually $31.50, ends 29/11) – 30% off
✚ Hero Pop (Digital Game Group) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/12) – 75% off
✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/12) – 60% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Fighter’s History (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (Golem Entertainment) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Golem Entertainment) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy (Golem Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (Golem Entertainment) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Kids: ZOO Puzzle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/12) – 80% off
✚ Later Alligator (Pillow Fight) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ League of Enthusiastic Losers (RedDeerGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/12) – 80% off
✚ Lots of Slots (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/12) – 75% off
✚ MIGHTY GUNVOLT BURST (Inti Creates) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 29/11) – 60% off
✚ MathLand (Artax Games) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/11) – 25% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/12) – 80% off
✚ MindSeize (First Press Games) – $14.50 (Usually $22.49, ends 04/12) – 36% off
✚ Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $7.56 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/12) – 28% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $4.51 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/12) – 57% off
✚ Murder House (Puppet Combo) – $9.18 (Usually $15.30, ends 28/11) – 40% off
✚ Niffelheim (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/12) – 80% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3PUBLISHER) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 14/12) – 40% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK (KADOKAWA) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/11) – 30% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3PUBLISHER) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 14/12) – 60% off
✚ PICO PARK (TECOPARK) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 20% off
✚ Papetura (Feardemic) – $13.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/12) – 10% off
✚ Perils of Baking (Lillymo Games) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/12) – 86% off
✚ Pixel Jumper (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/12) – 75% off
✚ Pocket Pool (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/12) – 50% off
✚ Pop the Bubbles (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/12) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle Pipes (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/12) – 75% off
✚ Qbics Paint (Abylight) – $3.24 (Usually $6.49, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $8.10 (Usually $16.20, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ Real Heroes: Firefighter (Golem Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 : Heavy Barrel & Super BurgerTime (Golem Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout (Golem Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2in1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $4.16 (Usually $16.65, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $4.98(Usually $19.95, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Sausage Bundle: Till the last drop of ketchup (QubicGames) – $4.42 (Usually $8.85, ends 24/12) – 50% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $37.97 (Usually $75.95, ends 22/12) – 50% off
✚ Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey- (neos) – $44.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 14/12) – 25% off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Snowball Collections Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/12) – 83% off
✚ Sonic Frontiers (SEGA) – $86.06 (Usually $122.95, ends 28/11) – 30% off
✚ Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/12) – 80% off
✚ Stellar Interface (ImaginationOverflow) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Street Cleaner: The Video Game (Creaky Lantern Games) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/11) – 40% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 24/12) – 73% off
✚ Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan and Gary Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Super Hydorah (Abylight) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Super Perils of Baking (Lillymo Games) – $10.68 (Usually $14.25, ends 01/12) – 25% off
✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/12) – 89% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3PUBLISHER) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 60% off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/12) – 90% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/12) – 50% off
✚ The Golf (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/12) – 70% off
✚ The Last Survey (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/12) – 93% off
✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 22/12) – 80% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3PUBLISHER) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 14/12) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off
✚ The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $2.55 (Usually $12.75, ends 07/12) – 80% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (Lillymo Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks: Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022 (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $5.99(Usually $39.99, ends 07/12) – 85% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Youtubers Life 2 (Raiser Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/12) – 30% off
✚ Youtubers Life OMG Edition (U-PLAY Online) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/12) – 50% off