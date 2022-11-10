Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 45) Story Time
There’s a suspiciously small amount of games on sale this week. You know that means, a big sale for Black Friday is coming later this month – but fear not there’s still a bunch of things to pick at this week.
One of those is Golf Story, which is amazing and now 56% off. You might even finish it before the next game comes out in December.
That means you know what’s coming, the big Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals will hit at the end of the month for sure. Kao the Kangaroo is down 30% and, LIMBO is again a massive 80% off. After that you’re kind of on your own – because woof.
Basically, get Golf Story.
✚ #1 Anagrams (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ #1 Crosswords (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ #1 Crosswords Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ #1 Sudokus (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/11) – 35% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $1.89 (Usually $18.95, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/12) – 60% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Akinofa (Pixel Lantern) – $2.09 (Usually $6.99, ends 24/11) – 70% off
✚ Alexio (ChiliDog Interactive) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 30% off
✚ Area 86 (SimDevs) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ BIRFIA (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 23/11) – 20% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $2.34 (Usually $3.90, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $2.34 (Usually $3.90, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 65% off
✚ Bard’s Gold – Nintendo Switch Edition (Pixel Lantern) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/11) – 70% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Boom Blaster (ChiliDog Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/11) – 80% off
✚ Bring Honey Home (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/11) – 40% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $1.75 (Usually $24.99, ends 10/12) – 93% off
✚ Chalk Gardens (RedDeerGames) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/12) – 67% off
✚ City Pipes (Kistler Studios) – $2.34 (Usually $3.90, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/12) – 65% off
✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/11) – 85% off
✚ Cue Sports (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/11) – 50% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Defend the Kingdom (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 80% off
✚ Dream (Winking) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $1.50 (Usually $19.95, ends 01/12) – 92% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/12) – 65% off
✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Estiman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/12) – 86% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/12) – 15% off
✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 45% off
✚ Geometric Sniper (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 30/11) – 20% off
✚ Gerda: A Flame in Winter (DON’T NOD) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 25% off
✚ Ghost 1.0 (unepic fran) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/11) – 70% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Golf Story (Sidebar Games) – $9.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/11) – 56% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ HEROINE ANTHEM ZERO episode 1 (Winking) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Her Love in the Force (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 24/11) – 30% off
✚ Here Be Dragons (PANSOLO) – $6.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 07/12) – 75% off
✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) – $31.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Hungry Ball Physics (Kistler Studios) – $2.34 (Usually $3.90, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ HunterX (ORANGE POPCORN) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/11) – 30% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $10.07 (Usually $12.59, ends 23/11) – 20% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/12) – 65% off
✚ INSIDE (Playdead) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/11) – 90% off
✚ Juicy Realm (X.D. Network) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/11) – 20% off
✚ KOKORO CLOVER Season 1 (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $23.84 (Usually $28.05, ends 20/11) – 15% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 06/12) – 50% off
✚ Kao the Kangaroo (Tate Multimedia) – $30.09 (Usually $42.99, ends 10/12) – 30% off
✚ Kings of Paradise (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 24/11) – 30% off
✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 09/12) – 75% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality (LKMAD) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 09/12) – 75% off
✚ LIMBO (Playdead) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/11) – 80% off
✚ Labyrinth of the Witch (ORANGE CUBE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/12) – 50% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/11) – 35% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/11) – 35% off
✚ Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Cook Together (Yellow Dot) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/11) – 35% off
✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ MONOBOT (AOE Plus) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) – $3.95 (Usually $7.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Moncage (X.D. Network) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/11) – 20% off
✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/12) – 88% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ My Forged Wedding (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ My Last First Kiss (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 24/11) – 30% off
✚ My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $4.00, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ My little fast food booth (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Nice Slice (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $3.49 (Usually $34.90, ends 30/11) – 90% off
✚ Off And On Again (subSilico) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 23/11) – 50% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ One Hell of a Ride (ChiliDog Interactive) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/11) – 30% off
✚ Orbital Bullet (Assemble Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/11) – 25% off
✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Panmorphia (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 09/12) – 75% off
✚ Panmorphia: Enchanted (LKMAD) – $1.74 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/12) – 75% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.49, ends 11/12) – 86% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Pipe Fitter (Kistler Studios) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.02 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/11) – 22% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series BURAIGUN GALAXY STORM (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.04 (Usually $13.80, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.86 (Usually $7.05, ends 20/11) – 31% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series ClaM KNight (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.96 (Usually $8.70, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.92 (Usually $13.65, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DRAGON PEAK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $6.75, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.08 (Usually $16.80, ends 20/11) – 34% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series LAB (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.68 (Usually $9.60, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $6.75, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.32 (Usually $12.90, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $8.48 (Usually $12.30, ends 20/11) – 31% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series STEOS -Sorrow song of Bounty hunter- (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.60 (Usually $6.30, ends 20/11) – 11% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $12.36 (Usually $15.45, ends 20/11) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $10.80, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 65% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil From the Sewers (ChiliDog Interactive) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 30% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Red Ball Escape (Kistler Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/11) – 35% off
✚ Richy’s Nightmares (ChiliDog Interactive) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 30% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Saint Kotar (Soedesco) – $47.24 (Usually $52.49, ends 21/11) – 10% off
✚ Scandal In The Spotlight (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 24/11) – 30% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/12) – 65% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 24/11) – 90% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Solitaire Card Games (Kistler Studios) – $4.42 (Usually $8.85, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/12) – 50% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ SpyHack (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 10/12) – 73% off
✚ Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $14.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/11) – 20% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ THE Bass Fishing (D3PUBLISHER) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/11) – 30% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/12) – 67% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ The Kingdom of Gardenia (Little Ricebowl) – $11.69 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/11) – 10% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $4.74 (Usually $18.99, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 07/12) – 72% off
✚ Titans Black Ops (Kistler Studios) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/11) – 20% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Tri6: Infinite (Clockwork Origins) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 86% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/12) – 90% off
✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 65% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/11) – 35% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 72% off