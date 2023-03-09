Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 10) Senza
Ah well if you were expecting a bunch of Mario titles on sale for Mario Day – well think again. It’s Capcom’s turn to put their entire library on sale again instead.
It’s not just Capcom games, but they have a bunch of their stuff on sale – no doubt because of their live stream on Friday.
This week’s highlights: Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection and Capcom Fighting Bundle for 50% off, Darkest Dungeon for 66% off, FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake is fairly new and already 10% off, there’s also seven different Mega Man collections on sale as well as every Resident Evil game, PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo technically is a new release but already 20% off, and lastly why not 50% off Ultimate Chicken Horse.
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3PUBLISHER) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/04) – 83% off
✚ #Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/04) – 83% off
✚ 20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ 6180 the moon (Turtle Cream) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/03) – 90% off
✚ Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection (CAPCOM) – $45.47 (Usually $90.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Animal Up! (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Archery Club (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 70% off
✚ Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/03) – 40% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3PUBLISHER) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Baldo The guardian owls (Naps Team) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/03) – 30% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Celery Emblem) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 12/03) – 50% off
✚ Bike Jump (BoomHits) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 70% off
✚ Blue Rider (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Bouncing Hero (Turtle Cream) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Breathing Fear (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/04) – 86% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/04) – 80% off
✚ Bus Driving Simulator 22 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $31.49 (Usually $41.99, ends 07/04) – 25% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Capcom Fighting Bundle (CAPCOM) – $42.74 (Usually $85.49, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Capcom Fighting Collection (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $1.75 (Usually $24.99, ends 09/04) – 93% off
✚ Checkers Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Chess Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Clunky Hero (chaosmonger studio) – $17.24 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/03) – 25% off
✚ Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Cooking Festival (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 70% off
✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 23/03) – 60% off
✚ Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Darkest Dungeon® (Red Hook Studios) – $11.20 (Usually $32.95, ends 16/03) – 66% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) – $17.98 (Usually $44.96, ends 21/03) – 60% off
✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Driving School Sim (SC Ovilex Soft) – $11.17 (Usually $14.90, ends 07/04) – 25% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $4.25 (Usually $12.15, ends 22/03) – 65% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3PUBLISHER) – $34.80 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/03) – 42% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3PUBLISHER) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 29/03) – 60% off
✚ FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $47.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 22/03) – 10% off
✚ Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Finding Paradise (X.D. Network) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/03) – 20% off
✚ Flight Sim 2019 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/04) – 25% off
✚ Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/04) – 90% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Futoshiki Math (Hook Games) – $4.75 (Usually $9.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $51.59 (Usually $85.99, ends 29/03) – 40% off
✚ Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (CAPCOM) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Glitch’s Trip (Ransacked Studios) – $5.99 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/03) – 67% off
✚ Gradiently (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Great Conqueror: Rome (CIRCLE Ent.) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/03) – 40% off
✚ Hitori Logic (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ I.F.O (Turtle Cream) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $10.07 (Usually $12.59, ends 22/03) – 20% off
✚ ISLANDERS: Console Edition (Coatsink Software) – $6.80 (Usually $8.50, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Juicy Realm (X.D. Network) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/03) – 20% off
✚ Jump The Car (BoomHits) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 70% off
✚ KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $29.25 (Usually $58.50, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Kakurasu World (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Kakuro Magic (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality (LKMAD) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ Kropki 8 (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Lines Infinite (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Lines Universe (Hook Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Lines X (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Lines XL (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 22/03) – 50% off
✚ Mahjong Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Maitetsu: Pure Station (CIRCLE Ent.) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 29/03) – 40% off
✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $12.16 (Usually $22.95, ends 29/03) – 47% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (CIRCLE Ent.) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/03) – 30% off
✚ Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.01 (Usually $23.35, ends 29/03) – 40% off
✚ Metaverse Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/03) – 30% off
✚ Moncage (X.D. Network) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/03) – 20% off
✚ Monster destroyer (Elusor) – $2.98 (Usually $10.65, ends 28/03) – 72% off
✚ Moonfall Ultimate (Wales Interactive) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/04) – 93% off
✚ Move or Die: Unleashed (Those Awesome Guys) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/03) – 55% off
✚ My Butler (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ My Lovely Daughter (Neon Doctrine) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/03) – 60% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3PUBLISHER) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 29/03) – 40% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Nonogram Minimal (Hook Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3PUBLISHER) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 29/03) – 60% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/03) – 20% off
✚ PHOGS! (Coatsink Software) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/04) – 30% off
✚ Panmorphia (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ Panmorphia: Enchanted (LKMAD) – $1.74 (Usually $6.99, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/04) – 90% off
✚ Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/03) – 86% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 02/04) – 50% off
✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ RASPBERRY MASH (IGNITION M) – $1.50 (Usually $21.99, ends 12/03) – 93% off
✚ Real Driving Sim (SC Ovilex Soft) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/04) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 5 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 6 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations (CAPCOM) – $12.47 (Usually $24.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $15.47 (Usually $30.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/03) – 90% off
✚ Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/03) – 60% off
✚ Roguebook (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/03) – 60% off
✚ Runestone Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/03) – 40% off
✚ Seduction: A Monk’s Fate (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Shikaku Shapes (Hook Games) – $4.75 (Usually $9.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/03) – 25% off
✚ Ship Sim 2020 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/04) – 25% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 16/03) – 90% off
✚ Slither Loop (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Snowball Collections Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/04) – 83% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike Minimal (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Solitaire Spider Minimal (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Splash Cars (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Strange Field Football (Wildbus Studio) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/03) – 83% off
✚ Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Sudoky (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Suguru Nature (Hook Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Super Arcade Football (OutOfTheBit) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/04) – 30% off
✚ Super Arcade Racing (OutOfTheBit) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/04) – 30% off
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 60% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3PUBLISHER) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/03) – 60% off
✚ TOUHOU Spell Bubble (TAITO) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3PUBLISHER) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/03) – 65% off
✚ The Big Journey (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 60% off
✚ The Golf (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/03) – 70% off
✚ The Good Life (PLAYISM) – $30.60 (Usually $51.00, ends 15/03) – 40% off
✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3PUBLISHER) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 29/03) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $14.80 (Usually $74.00, ends 06/04) – 80% off
✚ The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.53 (Usually $27.55, ends 29/03) – 40% off
✚ They Came From the Sky (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/03) – 20% off
✚ Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 27/03) – 60% off
✚ Train Station Renovation (Forever Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.59, ends 29/03) – 90% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Frozenbyte) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Truck Simulator USA (SC Ovilex Soft) – $10.49 (Usually $13.99, ends 07/04) – 25% off
✚ Typoman (Wales Interactive) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/03) – 50% off
✚ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/03) – 70% off
✚ Wayout (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Wildbus (Wildbus Studio) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/03) – 83% off
✚ Wordify (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/03) – 67% off