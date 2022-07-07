Aussie Splatoon 3 Bargain Roundup and Preorder Guide
Splatoon 3 is still a while away in September, but with the announcement of new hardware, a Pro Controller, and even a carry case, it’s time to start tracking it all.
Splatoon 3 never had a release date, but many expected it around this time of the year. Then Xenoblade moved up, and here we are.
Even this early out, we’ve got some bargains, we’ve trade-in deals, and we’ll be keeping track of it all until release.
Splatoon 3 releases on September 9th, alongside the Pro Controller and Carrying Case. The OLED console is out on August 28th.
Amazon.com.au
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
Big W
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
Catch
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Splatoon 3 – $69.95 – Link
- Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39.95 – Link
There are also the below trade in deals for EB Games.
eShop
- Splatoon 3 – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
Gamesmen
- Splatoon 3 – $68 – Link
- Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – TBC
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – TBC
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – TBC
JB Hi-Fi
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
- Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link
MightyApe
- Splatoon 3 – $65 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $119 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link
Target
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
