Aussie Splatoon 3 Bargain Roundup and Preorder Guide

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 7, 2022

Splatoon 3 is still a while away in September, but with the announcement of new hardware, a Pro Controller, and even a carry case, it’s time to start tracking it all.

Splatoon 3 never had a release date, but many expected it around this time of the year. Then Xenoblade moved up, and here we are.

Even this early out, we’ve got some bargains, we’ve trade-in deals, and we’ll be keeping track of it all until release.

Splatoon 3 releases on September 9th, alongside the Pro Controller and Carrying Case. The OLED console is out on August 28th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link

Catch

  • Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Splatoon 3 – $69.95 – Link
  • Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549.95Link
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109.95Link
  • Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39.95Link

There are also the below trade in deals for EB Games.

eShop

  • Splatoon 3 – $79.95 – Link

Gamesmen

  • Splatoon 3 – $68 – Link
  • Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – TBC
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – TBC
  • Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – TBC

JB Hi-Fi

  • Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
  • Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549Link
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109Link
  • Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39Link

MightyApe 

  • Splatoon 3 – $65 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $119 Link
  • Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39Link

My Nintendo Store

  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109Link
  • Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39Link

Target 

  • Splatoon 3 – $69Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

