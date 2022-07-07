Aussie Splatoon 3 Bargain Roundup and Preorder Guide

Splatoon 3 is still a while away in September, but with the announcement of new hardware, a Pro Controller, and even a carry case, it’s time to start tracking it all.

Splatoon 3 never had a release date, but many expected it around this time of the year. Then Xenoblade moved up, and here we are.

Even this early out, we’ve got some bargains, we’ve trade-in deals, and we’ll be keeping track of it all until release.

Splatoon 3 releases on September 9th, alongside the Pro Controller and Carrying Case. The OLED console is out on August 28th.

Amazon.com.au

Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link

Big W

Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link

Catch

Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link

EB Games

Splatoon 3 – $69.95 – Link

– Link Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39.95 – Link

There are also the below trade in deals for EB Games.

eShop

Splatoon 3 – $79.95 – Link Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45

– Link

Gamesmen

Splatoon 3 – $68 – Link

– Link Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – TBC

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – TBC

Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – TBC

JB Hi-Fi

Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link

– Link Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link

MightyApe

Splatoon 3 – $65 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $119 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link

Target

Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.