Aussie Bargain Roundup: Unicorn Overlord

The Atlus and Vanillaware are bringing a whole new tactical RPG to the Switch next month, and it’s proving popular enough before it’s even released.

We probably should have made this guide months ago because the one and only deal going has pre-sold out. At least for the Switch version, which presumably you’re here for. It was a mere $79 compared to the ninety plus you’re seeing here. Also, the collector’s edition is long gone as well for all consoles (except for one store, and on Xbox).

All versions have a preorder bonus, regardless of where it’s bought from: You will receive the ATLUS X Vanillaware Heraldy Pack, a DLC set that lets players customize the Liberation Army’s Flag with emblem designs from Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

Unicorn Overlord is out on Friday, March 8th, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

Unicorn Overlord (Switch) – $94 – Link Xbox and PS5 version – $79

Big W

Unicorn Overlord (Switch) – $79 Sold Out – Link Xbox and PS5 version – $79

EB Games

Unicorn Overlord (Switch) – $99.95 – Link Xbox and PS5 version – $99.95

eShop

Unicorn Overlord – $94.95 – Link

– Link Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition – $112.95 – Link The Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition contains 16-bit Arranged Music Album (20 tracks) Digital Artbook (132 pages)

The Gamesmen

Unicorn Overlord (Switch) – $89.95 – Link Unicorn Overlord Collectors Edition (Switch) – $209.95 – Link Xbox and PS5 version – $89.95

JB Hi-Fi

Unicorn Overlord (Switch) – $94 – Link Xbox and PS5 version – $94

MightyApe

Unicorn Overlord (Switch) – $89 – Link Xbox and PS5 version – $89 Unicorn Overlord Collectors Edition (Xbox) – $249 – Link

