728
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 3, 2023
Advertisement

We’ve had the big Direct, the game has been playable at Nintendo Live in the US, and the release is now fast approaching for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. So where can we find it cheap?

Luckily, because it’s Mario, all the stores are fighting over it, and we’ve already got some prices around $10 off – the usual, right? Hopefully, we’ll see even more competition as the release date and some preorder bonuses appear. We’ll use this article as a catch-all for those.

The Mario Red OLED Model also launches on the same day as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and we’ll be tracking that here too.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out on October 20th and the Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition will release on October 6th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539Link

Big W 

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539Link

EB Games

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95 – Link
    • Trade deal: $29 when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Switch or Xbox Series X games
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539Link
    • Trade deal: $249 when you trade your Switch OLED + 2 Games

eShop 

The Gamesmen

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $68 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539.95Link

Harvey Norman

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $68

JB Hi-Fi

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539Link

MightyApe 

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539.95Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact u

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Super Mario Bros. Roundup
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment