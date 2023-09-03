Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
We’ve had the big Direct, the game has been playable at Nintendo Live in the US, and the release is now fast approaching for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. So where can we find it cheap?
Luckily, because it’s Mario, all the stores are fighting over it, and we’ve already got some prices around $10 off – the usual, right? Hopefully, we’ll see even more competition as the release date and some preorder bonuses appear. We’ll use this article as a catch-all for those.
The Mario Red OLED Model also launches on the same day as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and we’ll be tracking that here too.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out on October 20th and the Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition will release on October 6th.
Amazon.com.au
Big W
EB Games
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95 – Link
- Trade deal: $29 when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Switch or Xbox Series X games
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539 – Link
- Trade deal: $249 when you trade your Switch OLED + 2 Games
eShop
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95 – Link
- Purchable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47
The Gamesmen
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $68 – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $68
JB Hi-Fi
MightyApe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition – $539.95 – Link
