Aussie Bargain Roundup: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Advertisement

Seems like 2023 is the year of the GameCube remake, and the trend continues with Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – although you might have known it as Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. This new game also features improvements and changes from later releases.

As this is already a budget release, there’s not too much competition on pricing but at least you can choose the most convenient retailer for you.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is out June 27th.

Amazon.com.au

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – $59 – Link

EB Games

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – $59.95 – Link Limited Edition Pre-Sold Out

– Link

eShop

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – $59.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – $59 – Link

MightyApe

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – $59 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Limited Edition – $89 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.