Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sora amiibo
Advertisement
Let’s be real straight out of the back, long are the days gone where you could find a brand new amiibo with any sort of real discount – but here we are anyway. Sora is the last Super Smash Bros. series amiibo and felt like we needed to do a small guide for it anyway.
Basically it’s $21.95 almost everywhere, so just pick the store that best suits you. Then you can relax, your wallet can relax because there’s no more Smash Bros. amiibo to buy.
The Sora amiibo is out this Friday, February 16th 2024, 3370 days after the first Smash Bros. amiibo were released back in 2014.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
100%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments