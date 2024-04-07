Aussie Bargain Roundup: Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Advertisement

Atlus is bringing Shin Megami Tensei V back after a couple of years with an updated release, with a new story to play through – but if you’ve got the game from before you can carry over your demons to this release.

We’re getting in fairly early with this bargain guide because we’ve seen a new trend with Switch games, specifically more niche releases such as this. The problem is they’re all selling out early, with only limited stock being allocated to Australia it means by launch day you’re likely not going to be able to find this one in stores – nor will you find it discounted. We’ve seen it happen with even brand new titles like Unicorn Overlord earlier this year.

There’s a few options for ways to buy this one, there’s the standard edition, but the limited “Launch Edition” is still floating around at a few stores as well. This version (at least according to EB Games) only comes in a Steelbook and is missing a standard Switch case.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is launching on June 14th, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC

– Link

Big W

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC

– Link

EB Games

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $99.95 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Launch Edition – $109.95 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC and Steelbook (does not come with the regular Switch case)

– Link

eShop

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $99.95 – Link

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition – $114.95 – Link Includes the following DLC DLC Content – Mitama Dance of Wealth DLC Content – Mitama Dance of EXP DLC Content – Mitama Dance of Miracles Demon Subquest – Sakura Cinders of the East Demon Subquest – Holy Will and Profane Dissent

– Link

The Gamesmen

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89.95 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $109.95 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC and Steelbook (does not come with the regular Switch case)

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $99 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC and Steelbook (does not come with the regular Switch case)

– Link

MightyApe

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $199 – Link Includes 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC and Steelbook (does not come with the regular Switch case)

– Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website.