Aussie Bargain Roundup: Princess Peach Showtime!

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 24, 2024
It’s still a while away for this one, but since Nintendo announced the Pastel Pink Joy-Con, and started preorders on the eShop – figured it was time for a bargain guide.

Prices are the typical $10 off so far, nothing too outrageous – and no preorder bonuses just yet to tempt you either way.

Princess Peach Showtime! is out on March 22nd, as is the Pastel Pink Joy-Con pair.

We’ll keep you updated.

Amazon.com.au

  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC

Big W 

  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC

EB Games

  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95– Link
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – $119.95Link

eShop 

The Gamesmen

  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link
    • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC

JB Hi-Fi

  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – $119Link

MightyApe 

  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC

My Nintendo Store 

  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – $119.95Link

