Aussie Bargain Roundup: Princess Peach Showtime!
It’s still a while away for this one, but since Nintendo announced the Pastel Pink Joy-Con, and started preorders on the eShop – figured it was time for a bargain guide.
Prices are the typical $10 off so far, nothing too outrageous – and no preorder bonuses just yet to tempt you either way.
Princess Peach Showtime! is out on March 22nd, as is the Pastel Pink Joy-Con pair.
We’ll keep you updated.
Amazon.com.au
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC
Big W
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC
EB Games
eShop
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link
- Purchable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47
The Gamesmen
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC
JB Hi-Fi
MightyApe
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC
My Nintendo Store
