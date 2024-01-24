Aussie Bargain Roundup: Princess Peach Showtime!

Advertisement

It’s still a while away for this one, but since Nintendo announced the Pastel Pink Joy-Con, and started preorders on the eShop – figured it was time for a bargain guide.

Prices are the typical $10 off so far, nothing too outrageous – and no preorder bonuses just yet to tempt you either way.

Princess Peach Showtime! is out on March 22nd, as is the Pastel Pink Joy-Con pair.

We’ll keep you updated.

Amazon.com.au

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC

Big W

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC

EB Games

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – $119.95 – Link

eShop

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link Purchable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47

– Link

The Gamesmen

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – $119 – Link

MightyApe

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – TBC

My Nintendo Store

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pastel Pink – $119.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.