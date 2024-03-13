Aussie Bargain Roundup: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Advertisement

This May the GameCube classic, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door comes to the Nintendo Switch. It’ll just one month shy of its 20th anniversary (by the way we have a 20 year old review of it too). Unlike some other Switch releases this is a full remake with updated graphics – and that’s about all we know so far.

Because we only just got the release date for this one, pre-order deals, and even discounts are light on so far. As it stands The Gamesmen has the best price thus far, but expect some movement as we get closer to May.

Both JB Hi-Fi and EB Games no have a preorder bonus for the game up now too, choose between either a Paper Mario paper plane set or magnets. Maybe we’ll these keyrings the French are getting on the My Nintendo Store. They’re neat!

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is out on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. It’s the first game with the new Thursday release days.

Amazon.com.au

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – $79.95 – Link

Big W

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – TBC

EB Games

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – $79.95 – Link Preorder bonus: Magnets Trade deal, get is for free when you trade in 2 selected Switch, PS5 or Xbox Series X games

– Link

eShop

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – $79.95 – Link Purchable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47

– Link

The Gamesmen

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – $69 – Link Preorder bonus: A set of Paper Mario Paper Planes

– Link

MightyApe

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – $79 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – $79.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price