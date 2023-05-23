Aussie Bargain Roundup: Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

We’re in the quiet, smaller and niche game season and at the end of June we’re getting Spike Chunsoft’s Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

It’s a “dark fantasy detective action game” from the creators of the Danganronpa series of games.

Yuma and Shinigami work with Master Detectives from the World Detective Organization, a group dedicated to solving cases. Each Master Detective has a supernatural ability known as a Forensic Forte. Using these abilities, they’re able to gather facts and clues beyond the reach of an ordinary person.