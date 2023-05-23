686
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

by Daniel VuckovicMay 23, 2023
We’re in the quiet, smaller and niche game season and at the end of June we’re getting Spike Chunsoft’s Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

It’s a “dark fantasy detective action game” from the creators of the Danganronpa series of games.

Yuma and Shinigami work with Master Detectives from the World Detective Organization, a group dedicated to solving cases. Each Master Detective has a supernatural ability known as a Forensic Forte. Using these abilities, they’re able to gather facts and clues beyond the reach of an ordinary person.

Unfortunately we’re not getting the Mysteriful Limited Edition here in Australia, and we looked and found it pre-sold out or inflated by scalpers.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is out Friday, June 30th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – $79.95 – Link

Big W

  • Master Detective Archives: Raide Code – $69Link

eShop 

  • Master Detective Archives: Raide Code – $79.95Link
  • Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Digital Deluxe Edition – $114.95 (Usually $129.95) – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Master Detective Archives: Raide Code – $69Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Master Detective Archives: Raide Code – $69Link

MightyApe 

  • Master Detective Archives: Raide Code – $69Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

