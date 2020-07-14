LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set to arrive on August 1st with interactive TV included

In addition to all of the Super Mario LEGO sets arriving on August 1st, there’s another set that’s just been announced. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is an almost 1:1 NES console, controller, cartridge – and there’s even a retro TV in there as well.

The TV isn’t just a static scene either, it’s interactive and plays out a Super Mario Bros level with the turn of the crank on the side. If you put the LEGO Mario on the top of the TV, he’ll play sounds as the screen moves just like the game.



























The NES console itself has an opening slot so the Super Mario Bros. cartridge can go in it. The controller also can be “plugged in”.

A set with this many pieces doesn’t come cheap, the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System will cost $349.99 AUD and $399.99 NZD. The set will only be able from LEGO Retail Stores and Lego.com on August 1st this year. From 2021 it’ll be available at other retailers.