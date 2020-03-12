Here’s your first look at the new LEGO Super Mario experience
Earlier in the week Nintendo and LEGO announced they were working on a Super Mario LEGO set and now the wraps are off.
The Super Mario LEGO is neither a video game nor a traditional LEGO-brick based set. It’s an entirely new type of lego that features a LEGO Mario figure that can collect coins in real life from levels made out of LEGO.
LEGO Super Mario will be made available later this year with more details to come. Check out the trailer (with sound on!) below.
When LEGO Super Mario launches later this year, shows a player using an interactive Mario figure to collect coins in a real-life game level that has been created with LEGO bricks.
“We are very excited to bring Mario into the physical world through interactive and social LEGO play”, said Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer, EVP of the LEGO Group. “With this experience we will help millions of kids with love for Mario to engage and play in a completely new way, where they are in control of creating and playing games with their favourite character. By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids.”
“I have always liked LEGO products and how they help children use their imagination to play”, said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd. “The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play – one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created.”
