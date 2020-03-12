Here’s your first look at the new LEGO Super Mario experience

Earlier in the week Nintendo and LEGO announced they were working on a Super Mario LEGO set and now the wraps are off.

The Super Mario LEGO is neither a video game nor a traditional LEGO-brick based set. It’s an entirely new type of lego that features a LEGO Mario figure that can collect coins in real life from levels made out of LEGO.

LEGO Super Mario will be made available later this year with more details to come. Check out the trailer (with sound on!) below.