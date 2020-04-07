LEGO Super Mario Adventures arrives in August, three sets detailed

We now have a release date for the Super Mario LEGO sets. At least America and Europe do.

Arriving in August will be three different sets, the Mario Starter Course, the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set and the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set. You’ll need the Mario Starter Course otherwise the other expansions won’t work as they don’t have Mario included. They work fine as just Lego otherwise. There’s also a Monty Mole & Super Mushroom expansion which isn’t mentioned in the PR, but is on the LEGO website with no image.







There will also be a LEGO Super Mario App that keeps tracks of scores and has digital instructions.

Pricing is $US59.99 / €59.99 or about $100 AUD for the Starter Course, the expansion packs are around $60AUD. Expect some LEGO tax on that when they do make it here.

We’ve followed up with LEGO here to get some firmer dates and pricing for the local market.