Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Animal Crossing
The next big Nintendo franchise to get the LEGO love is Animal Crossing and it drops next month – and that’s just a couple of days away. Thanks to the stupid leap year, could’ve even been sooner.
We’d been waiting to publish this one because until today only a handful of stores had pricing up. If you look around and if you’re buying a lot of the sets there’s plenty to save – even with postage included. We’ll keep this one updated as the launch approaches and passes.
We’re still awaiting listings from Amazon, Big W, Toy Mate and Toys R Us. If you’re a LEGO retailer and we haven’t got you listed, drop us a line.
The LEGO Animal Crossing sets drop on March 1st.
Amazon.com.au
- TBC
Big W
- TBC
EB Games
- Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $20 – Link
- Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $30 – Link
- Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $39 – Link
- Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $69 – Link
- Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $119 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $19.95 – Link
- Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – TBC
- Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $39.99 – Link
- Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $69.95 – Link
- Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $119.95 – Link
I’m Rick James Bricks
- Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $18 – Link
- Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $26 – Link
- Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $35 – Link
- Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $60 – Link
- Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $105 – Link
Kmart
- Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $17 – Link
- Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $25 – Link
- Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $35 – Link
- Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $59 – Link
- Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $99 – Link
LEGO.com
- Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $19.99 – Link
- Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $29.99 – Link
- Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $39.99 – Link
- Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $69.99 – Link
- Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $119.99 – Link
Mr Toys Toyworld
- Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $19.99 – Link
- Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $29.99 – Link
- Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $39.99 – Link
- Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $69.99 – Link
- Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $114.99 – Link
My Hobbies
- Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $15.99 – Link
- Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $23.99 – Link
- Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $31.99 – Link
- Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $55.99 – Link
- Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $95.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
