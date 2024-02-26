1527
Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Animal Crossing

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 26, 2024
The next big Nintendo franchise to get the LEGO love is Animal Crossing and it drops next month – and that’s just a couple of days away. Thanks to the stupid leap year, could’ve even been sooner.

We’d been waiting to publish this one because until today only a handful of stores had pricing up. If you look around and if you’re buying a lot of the sets there’s plenty to save – even with postage included. We’ll keep this one updated as the launch approaches and passes.

We’re still awaiting listings from Amazon, Big W, Toy Mate and Toys R Us. If you’re a LEGO retailer and we haven’t got you listed, drop us a line.

The LEGO Animal Crossing sets drop on March 1st.

Amazon.com.au

  • TBC

Big W

  • TBC

EB Games

  • Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $20Link
  • Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $30Link
  • Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $39Link
  • Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $69Link
  • Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $119Link

The Gamesmen

  • Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $19.95Link
  • Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – TBC
  • Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $39.99Link
  • Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $69.95Link
  • Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $119.95Link

I’m Rick James Bricks

  • Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $18Link
  • Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $26Link
  • Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $35Link
  • Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $60Link
  • Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $105Link

Kmart

  • Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $17Link
  • Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $25Link
  • Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $35Link
  • Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $59Link
  • Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $99Link

LEGO.com

  • Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $19.99Link
  • Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $29.99Link
  • Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $39.99Link
  • Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $69.99Link
  • Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $119.99Link

Mr Toys Toyworld

  • Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $19.99Link
  • Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $29.99Link
  • Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $39.99Link
  • Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $69.99Link
  • Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $114.99Link

My Hobbies

  • Julian’s Birthday Party (77046) – $15.99Link
  • Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (77047) – $23.99Link
  • Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour (77048) – $31.99Link
  • Isabelle’s House Visit (77049) – $55.99Link
  • Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (77050) – $95.99Link

