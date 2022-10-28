Aussie Bargain Roundup: Harvestella

If you missed the last Nintendo Direct, well, it was full of farming games – and this was one of them. Harvestella takes its influences from everywhere, including Bravely Default, Final Fantasy, and has a load of Stardew Valley thrown in as well.

Only a few stores are stocking this one, and it’s not the cheapest because of it. So if you’re keen on this one, preorder now – we can’t see it getting a big print run.

Harvestella is out on November 4th

Amazon.com.au

Harvestella – $74.90 – Link

EB Games

Harvestella – $84.95 – Link Has A4 poster preorder bonus

– Link

eShop

Harvestella – $84.95 – Link Demo available

– Link

The Gamesmen

Harvestella – $84.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Harvestella – $79 – Link

MightyApe

Harvestella – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.