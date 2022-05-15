Aussie Bargain Roundup: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Look at that calendar, it’s almost June and that means Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is fast approaching release. This is the second Musou game set in the Fire Emblem world, and as the name suggest the game has three different stories, depending on what house you pick to play through.

Along with the standard version of the game there’s a Limited Edition of the game. It was available through the My Nintendo Store but has since sold out, if you’re lucky you’ll read this before it goes from EB Games.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is out June 24th 2022.

Amazon.com.au

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $68 – Link

Big W

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $69 – Link

EB Games

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $79.95 – Link

– Link Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Limited Edition – $159.95 – Link

eShop

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $79.95 – Link Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45

– Link

Gamesmen

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Limited Edition – Sold Out

Target

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.