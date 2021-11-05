Animal Crossing’s Happy Home Paradise DLC is causing some problems, patch on the way
Update: Nintendo UK has provided a page with more information on the bug. There’s not too much more there, but the patch will be released this month.
Original Story: The Animal Crossing: New Horizons expansion Happy Home Paradise has only been out a few hours, but people are already having some serious issues with the game.
So severe that Nintendo Australia has tweeted a warning about it. The gist of it, don’t remodel a residents home at the Resident Services if your gates are open to visitors. Here’s what Nintendo Australia has said;
It’s not entirely clear what problems are being caused. But we’ve had numerous readers contact us about issues, and looking at social media, and it seems like you could get some glitching in your house or have none of the Happy Home Paradise content be available to you. Nintendo says more information, and a patch is on the way.