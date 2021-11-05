Animal Crossing’s Happy Home Paradise DLC is causing some problems, patch on the way

Update: Nintendo UK has provided a page with more information on the bug. There’s not too much more there, but the patch will be released this month.

Original Story: The Animal Crossing: New Horizons expansion Happy Home Paradise has only been out a few hours, but people are already having some serious issues with the game.

So severe that Nintendo Australia has tweeted a warning about it. The gist of it, don’t remodel a residents home at the Resident Services if your gates are open to visitors. Here’s what Nintendo Australia has said;

#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons players who own the Happy Home Paradise DLC may experience gameplay bugs if they visit Resident Services and ask to remodel a resident’s home while the gates at their airport are open. [1/3] — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) November 5, 2021

If you encounter these gameplay bugs, please end your play session, close the game and re-launch it. Your save file will not be affected. We’ll share more details soon, and a patch to fix this issue will be released this month. We apologise for the inconvenience. [3/3] — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) November 5, 2021

It’s not entirely clear what problems are being caused. But we’ve had numerous readers contact us about issues, and looking at social media, and it seems like you could get some glitching in your house or have none of the Happy Home Paradise content be available to you. Nintendo says more information, and a patch is on the way.