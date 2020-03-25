Animal Crossing New Horizons has a monster launch in Japan as Switch overtakes Wii

Earlier this week we saw Animal Crossing: New Horizons topple Doom Eternal in the UK, and now results for Japan are in – and it’s a massive result.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold, physically in stores, a massive 1.88 million copies in just it’s first three days on sale. This only includes physical games, not download cards and does not include digital sales. The previous record was held by Pokémon Sword and Shield at 1.36 million – smashed it!

Animal Crossing also helped Nintendo shift a massive 392,576 Switch and Switch Lite units, this is more units than when the Switch launched in 2017!

Animal Crossing New Horizons sold 1,880,626 in first week in Japan, setting new record for Switch and the franchise.



Switch+Switch Lite sold 392,576 units in the same week (greater than Switch launch) aided by new Lite color + AC bundle.https://t.co/DgwqsxBiup — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) March 25, 2020

To put a cherry on top, the Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Wii in Japan in just three years. Amazing stuff really.

All of these figures come via Famitsu. Header artwork b u/FrowningVirus94