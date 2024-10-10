All the Tetris games in the Tetris Forever collection

Advertisement

During the last Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, we got our first look at Tetris Forever—a collection by Digital Eclipse featuring classic Tetris games, along with documentaries and artwork galore.

During the Direct, we learned about the first nine games included in the collection, and now we know the rest. There are fourteen in total, with a few making their way outside of Japan for the first time.

Tetris Forever also comes with a brand new Tetris game, Tetris Time Warp, created by Digital Eclipse. This game lets players warp through different eras of Tetris on the fly, with a mix of graphics, play styles, and mechanics in real time.

Here’s the full list of games.

Tetris, released by Pajitnov in 1984 on the Electronika 60

Tetris, released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1988 on the Apple II

Tetris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1988 on the Famicom

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1991 on the Game Boy

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Nintendo Entertainment System

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Super Famicom

Tetris Battle Gaiden, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 3, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1994 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Game Boy

Super Bombliss DX, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1998 on the Game Boy

So far there’s no release date for this one other than sometime in the remainder of 2024.