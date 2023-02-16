The first Tetris movie trailer drops into view

Yes, they’re making a movie about Tetris.

Now that’s out of the way, the first trailer for the movie which is coming to Apple TV+ at the end of the month has been released. The movie is set during the Cold War, with Taron Egerton playing Henk Rogers who was instrumental in getting the licence rights to Tetris to bring it to the Game Boy.

Tetris was already invented by Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov) before it hit the Game Boy. However getting the game licensed, and distributed to be on the console during such a challenging time was another story – this story.

At the end of the trailer there’s also an appearance by then Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi (Togo Igawa). It’s uncanny.

You can play the original Game Boy Tetris now, on Nintendo Switch Online. Tetris 99 is also available.