All the Nintendo deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals sale

We weren’t even sure this one was worth writing up, but we dug through the depths of Amazon’s “Prime Big Deal Days” sale and came up with the following. It’s really lacking in anything gaming, like almost to the point it being funny.

So there might not be many Nintendo deals, or gaming deals at all – so perhaps save your cash for Black Friday, it’s only a month away. Remember anything you buy through out Amazon links helps support the site, so there might not be any gaming things, but you could refill on dishwasher tablets, Pepsi Max cans or buy an Airfryer.

If you’re going to spend over $200, pick up some Amazon gift cards and get $10 in promo credit to take that little bit more off.

Nintendo Switch Games

Super Mario RPG – $54.99 – Link

– Link South Park: Snow Day – $37.24 – Link

– Link Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – $28.89 – Link

– Link Sonic Forces – $24.73 – Link

– Link LEGO 2K Drive (Cartridge version) – $21.50 – Link

Nintendo Switch accessories

NYXI Wizard Gamecube Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch – $85.29 – Link

– Link PDP REALMz Wireless Controller – Pikmin 4 – $79.17 – Link

– Link 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock, Bluetooth Controller – $79.96 – Link

– Link HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Midnight Blue) – $67.35 – Link

– Link HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Light Gray & Yellow) – $61.84 – Link

– Link 2x SanDisk 64GB microSDXC Cards – Yoshi Design – $24.30 – Link

– Link ProCase Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch OLED 3 Pack – $11.99 – Link

amiibo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Ganondorf amiibo – $14.99 – Link

– Link Super Smash Bros. Collection – Robin amiibo – $10.99 – Link

Pokémon TCG deals

Pokemon TCG Holiday 2024 Calendar – $72.24 – Link

– Link Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Elite Trainer Box – $67 – Link

– Link Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box – $66.78 – Link

– Link Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box – $62.51 – Link

– Link Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Morpeko V Union – $42.50 – Link

– Link Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet – Shrouded Fable Kingdra ex/Greninja ex Special Illustration Collection – $39.95 – Link

– Link Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Shrouded Fable Booster Bundle – $33.99 – Link

– Link Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Stellar Crown Booster Bundle – $33.15 – Link

– Link Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Temporal Forces Booster Bundle – $32.50 – Link

– Link Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Temporal Forces Booster Bundle – $28.03 – Link

– Link Pokémon TCG: Fire Stacking Tin – Charizard (3 Booster Packs & Coin) – $17.87 – Link

LEGO

LEGO Icons PAC-Man Arcade 10323 – $322 – Link

– Link LEGO Icons Atari 2600 10306 – $273.99 – Link

– Link various LEGO Super Mario – Link

various LEGO Animal Crossing – Link

LEGO Sonic Shadow The Hedgehog Escape 76995 – $21.60 – Link

Other gaming highlights of note

Valve Steam Deck OLED 1TB – $1178 – Link

– Link Ayaneo Next Handheld PC Jet Black – $509.95 – Link

Alone in the Dark (PS5) – $48.45 – Link

– Link Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) – $41.64 – Link

– Link Granblue Fantasy: Relink – $39.95 – Link

– Link Dead Island 2 (PS5) – $39.95 – Link

– Link The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition (PS5) – $24.55 – Link

– Link Wild Hearts (Xbox Series X) – $11.49 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.

Hands up if you wasted your night on this.