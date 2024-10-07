All the Nintendo deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals sale
We weren’t even sure this one was worth writing up, but we dug through the depths of Amazon’s “Prime Big Deal Days” sale and came up with the following. It’s really lacking in anything gaming, like almost to the point it being funny.
So there might not be many Nintendo deals, or gaming deals at all – so perhaps save your cash for Black Friday, it’s only a month away. Remember anything you buy through out Amazon links helps support the site, so there might not be any gaming things, but you could refill on dishwasher tablets, Pepsi Max cans or buy an Airfryer.
If you’re going to spend over $200, pick up some Amazon gift cards and get $10 in promo credit to take that little bit more off.
Nintendo Switch Games
- Super Mario RPG – $54.99 – Link
- South Park: Snow Day – $37.24 – Link
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – $28.89 – Link
- Sonic Forces – $24.73 – Link
- LEGO 2K Drive (Cartridge version) – $21.50 – Link
Nintendo Switch accessories
- NYXI Wizard Gamecube Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch – $85.29 – Link
- PDP REALMz Wireless Controller – Pikmin 4 – $79.17 – Link
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock, Bluetooth Controller – $79.96 – Link
- HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Midnight Blue) – $67.35 – Link
- HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Light Gray & Yellow) – $61.84 – Link
- 2x SanDisk 64GB microSDXC Cards – Yoshi Design – $24.30 – Link
- ProCase Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch OLED 3 Pack – $11.99 – Link
amiibo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Ganondorf amiibo – $14.99 – Link
- Super Smash Bros. Collection – Robin amiibo – $10.99 – Link
Pokémon TCG deals
- Pokemon TCG Holiday 2024 Calendar – $72.24 – Link
- Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Elite Trainer Box – $67 – Link
- Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box – $66.78 – Link
- Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box – $62.51 – Link
- Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Morpeko V Union – $42.50 – Link
- Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet – Shrouded Fable Kingdra ex/Greninja ex Special Illustration Collection – $39.95 – Link
- Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Shrouded Fable Booster Bundle – $33.99 – Link
- Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Stellar Crown Booster Bundle – $33.15 – Link
- Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Temporal Forces Booster Bundle – $32.50 – Link
- Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Temporal Forces Booster Bundle – $28.03 – Link
- Pokémon TCG: Fire Stacking Tin – Charizard (3 Booster Packs & Coin) – $17.87 – Link
LEGO
- LEGO Icons PAC-Man Arcade 10323 – $322 – Link
- LEGO Icons Atari 2600 10306 – $273.99 – Link
- various LEGO Super Mario – Link
- various LEGO Animal Crossing – Link
- LEGO Sonic Shadow The Hedgehog Escape 76995 – $21.60 – Link
Other gaming highlights of note
- Alone in the Dark (PS5) – $48.45 – Link
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) – $41.64 – Link
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – $39.95 – Link
- Dead Island 2 (PS5) – $39.95 – Link
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition (PS5) – $24.55 – Link
- Wild Hearts (Xbox Series X) – $11.49 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.
