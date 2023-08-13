Digital codes for first party Switch games now available on Amazon Australia
It is now possible to buy first party Nintendo Switch games, digitally from Amazon Australia now. Alongside the physical versions of the games you can now select the digital versions instead.
Evergreen titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports (which is actually cheaper digitally) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are some of the games we found.
So why would you buy a full RRP price game, digitally, from Amazon and not from the eShop itself? You still get the gold coins from these, so there’s only a couple of reasons.
Amazon gift cards are on sale, way more often than Nintendo eShop gift cards. There’s also Amazon promotions all through the year for credit. The other reason is you can’t gift games on the eShop, you could gift a game to someone this way without having to nip out for credit.
It’s just another tool in the bargain toolbox.