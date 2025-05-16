0

Nintendo details new features in free Switch 2 patches for Original Switch Games

by Daniel VuckovicMay 16, 2025
Nintendo has revealed the new features coming to original Nintendo Switch games that are receiving free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade patches.

Following last month’s Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, we learned that some first-party Nintendo Switch titles would get free updates to enhance their performance on the new console — but the specific features weren’t detailed until now.

All of the games listed below will receive their patches on June 5th, coinciding with the launch of the Switch 2. It’s possible more titles will be added later, but for now, Nintendo has only confirmed this initial lineup.

Interestingly, both The Legend of Zelda titles included here don’t explicitly mention improved framerates. However, since both games run with uncapped framerates, they will likely benefit from the additional power of the Switch 2.

ARMS

Visuals

  • Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. 
  • Frame rate: Optimised for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players). 
  • HDR support

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Visuals

  • Optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. 
  • HDR support
  • GameShare Support includes two people playing on all courses.
    • Can share locally or online via GameChat.

Super Mario Odyssey

Visuals

  • Optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. 
  • HDR support
  • GameShare support includes two people playing together, one controlling Mario the other Cappy.
    • Can share locally or online via GameChat

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Visuals

  • Optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. 
  • Frame rate: Optimised for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser’s Fury).
  • HDR support (Bowser’s Fury only).

GameShare support

  • Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World. 
  • In Bowser’s Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr. 
  • Share locally or share online via GameChat

51 Worldwide Games

No visual improvements listed for this one.

GameShare support

  • Up to four people can play 34 games. 
  • Share locally or share online via GameChat

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Visuals

  • Optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. 
  • HDR support

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Visuals

  • Optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. 
  • HDR support

Game Builder Garage

Visuals

  • Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. 
  • Supports Joy-Con™ 2 mouse controls.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Visuals

  • Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Visuals

  • Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

  • Up to four people can play in Party Mode.
  • Share locally or share online via GameChat

Source: Nintendo

