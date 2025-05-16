Killer Instinct Gold added to Nintendo 64 lineup on Nintendo Classics
It’s Friday, and we’ve got a fresh Nintendo 64 title on Nintendo Classics (or whatever we’re calling it these days).
Rareware’s 1996 port based on the second arcade game, Killer Instinct Gold, is nearly thirty years old and ready to rock with a lineup of ten unique fighters.
The Killer Instinct tournament is back in this classic 1996 fighting title originally released for the Nintendo 64 system. Pick from a roster of 10 killer fighters, and test your instincts across multiple explosive game modes. Battle other fighters in classic Arcade mode, pit your favorite characters against a friend’s in Team mode, or face off in the round-robin-style Tournament mode with up to eight players! There’s even a Training mode where you can sharpen your techniques, and with hundreds of thousands of moves and killer Combos at your fingertips, a little training goes a long way. You’ll need all the practice you can get to have a chance at landing a 70-hit Ultra Combo—and that’s if you’re not interrupted by a C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER!
You’ll need to update your Nintendo 64 app to get this one, but you knew that of course – that’s why you read Vooks.