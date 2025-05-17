0

Nintendo Download Updates (W20) Limbo Fighting

by Daniel VuckovicMay 17, 2025
As we slowly inch toward the release of the Switch 2, original Switch releases keep rolling in — and will continue to do so for some time, don’t worry. That means it’s still up to us to figure out which games are actually real, and which ones just have terrible names that sound like fake games.

This week is a quiet one, but as always, it’s hard to know exactly what to highlight aside from the big names.

This week’s highlights: Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (review soon) and Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (also review soon).

Current PriceUsual Price
Boxville 2TBC
Hannah’s Day$12.00
ONLY UP! CARS$9.99
7’scarlet$75.00
American Arcadia$29.50
Apocalypse Market Simulator$12.99
Arcade Archives NEBULASRAY$22.50
Aureole – Wings of Hope$12.00$15.00
Capcom Fighting Collection 2$54.94
Cipheur$5.25$10.50
CTHULOOT$22.00
Death Park: Remaster$8.39$11.99
Digger Simulator: Gold Rush$6.00$12.00
EGGCONSOLE Schwarzschild PC-9801$9.15
Epic Empire: Tower Defense$15.00
Forgotten Fields$16.50
Garten of Banban 0$7.50
Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats$2.99$4.49
Into the Restless Ruins$20.25$22.50
Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy$29.99
Korean Drone Flying Tour Taean-gun$4.80
Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo$27.00$30.00
Kvark$30.00
LABYRINTH OF THE DEMON KING$24.00$30.00
Mostroscopy$18.00
Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit$36.00
Not Not 2 – A Brain Challenge$4.50$6.00
Nowhere Patrol$7.50
Our Exciting Summer Camp$11.02$15.98
Preserve$22.50
Race Track Maniacs$4.48$11.99
Sky Revolver$10.50
Subway Simulator 2025 – City Train$6.99$19.99
Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC$6.00$7.50
SYNESTHESIA$18.39$22.99
Tavern Owner Simulator$5.99$19.99
Therapist Simulator$13.50
Thief Snatch & Run$1.50$3.75
TIEBREAK+ – Ace Edition$89.95
World At War: Cobra$29.99
Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade$45.00

