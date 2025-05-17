Nintendo Download Updates (W20) Limbo Fighting
Advertisement
As we slowly inch toward the release of the Switch 2, original Switch releases keep rolling in — and will continue to do so for some time, don’t worry. That means it’s still up to us to figure out which games are actually real, and which ones just have terrible names that sound like fake games.
This week is a quiet one, but as always, it’s hard to know exactly what to highlight aside from the big names.
This week’s highlights: Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (review soon) and Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (also review soon).
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments