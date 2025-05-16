Nintendo confirms Switch 2 only supports VRR in handheld mode

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports a whole bunch of modern screen technologies — we’ve got 4K resolution, HDR, 120fps support, and VRR (variable refresh rate), apparently now only in handheld mode. VRR makes your screen refresh in sync with the framerate of your game. Without it, you’ll get more screen tearing when framerates are inconsistent.

After the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct last month, Nintendo listed VRR support for both docked and handheld modes on the official Switch 2 website. But a couple of weeks later, the reference to docked mode support quietly disappeared.

Now, a month later, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 does not support VRR in docked mode. In a statement to Nintendo Life, they acknowledged the mistake and apologised:

“Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error.”

When asked whether docked VRR support might come in the future, Nintendo said there’s “nothing to announce at this stage”.

A disappointing omission — and hopefully one that could be added later, if it’s even possible. At one point, Nintendo clearly thought it was.