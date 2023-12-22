762
All the Nintendo Boxing Day Deals for 2023

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 22, 2023
You’re not reading it wrong, it’s not even Christmas and stores have already started competing for your Boxing Day dollar. So we’re back with another guide filled with whatever is left on sale for the rest of the year.

We’ll be keeping this up to date as we get closer to the day, but most of the deals are already out there – if you see something out and about if you brave the shops though – let us know.

Amazon

Switch Hardware

  • Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Bundle (includes code for game and 3 months online) – $499 Link
  • Nintendo Switch + Switch Sports bundle (includes code for game and 3 months online) – $439 Link

Switch Games

Some of these games are specifically a Boxing Day price, but Amazon already has matched them other stores (or already has these games as these prices).

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $74 Link
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69 Link
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $64 Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $64Link
  • Pikmin 4 – $64Link
  • Red Dead Redemption – $59Link
  • Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $57Link
  • Nintendo Switch Sports – $54 Link
  • Super Bomberman R2 – $49Link
  • Metroid Prime Remastered – $49Link
  • Fire Emblem Engage – $45 Link
  • Cuphead – $44 Link
  • EA Sports FC 24 – $39 Link
  • Just Dance 2024 (code in a box) – $39Link
  • Everybody 1-2 Switch! – $38Link
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged – $39Link
  • It Takes Two – $28Link
  • Need for Speed Remastered – $27.95Link
  • Buy select $50 or $60 Digital Video Game Gift Cards (including eShop) and get $5 Promo Amazon Credit – Link

Switch Accessories

  • 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad – $58.99Link
  • Switch OLED Screen Protector (3 pack) – $9.59Link

LEGO

  • LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser – $294 (from $399.99) – Link

Others

  • Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 151 Elite Trainer Box – $84.17Link
  • Meta Quest 2 discounted, get a $75 Amazon credit as a bonus – Link
  • Discounts on Anker batteries, and chargers – Link

Big W

Switch Games

  • Range of Nintendo Switch games at various prices – Link

Switch Accessories

  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $94Link
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (various) – $94Link

EB Games / Zing

Switch Games

  • Metal Gears Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 – $79Link
  • Persona 5 Tactica – $69 Link
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition – $69Link
  • Sonic Superstars – $59Link
  • DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue – $49Link
  • DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – $49 Link

Switch Accessories

  • Various PDP branded Switch controllers – $39Link

Homewares

  • Pokémon (Pikachu Eevee Charizard & Gengar) Wagara 16-Piece Dinner Set – $64.50 (Was $129) – Link
  • Various Quilt Cover sets discounted with Pokémon designs – Link

eShop

Below are Nintendo’s highlights from the sale, as well as the team’s own pickings. All 1000 games on sale can be found in its own article here.

Nintendo’s Highlights

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $33.55 (Usually $79.95, ends 31/12) – 58% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Rayman Edition (Ubisoft) – $44.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/12) – 58% off
✚ Just Dance 2024 Edition (Ubisoft) – $53.55 (Usually $79.95, ends 31/12)
✚ LEGO Harry Potter Collection (WB Games) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 10/01) – 80% off
✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Superstars (SEGA) – $66.46 (Usually $94.95, ends 31/12) – 30% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Two Point Campus (SEGA) – $16.30 (Usually $47.95, ends 31/12) – 66% off
✚ Terraria (505 Games) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/01) – 60% off
✚ Persona 5 Royal (SEGA) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ Monster Hunter Rise (CAPCOM) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/01) – 60% off

Vooks’ Team Highlights

✚ DAVE THE DIVER (NEXON) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/12) – 20% off
✚ Bluey: The Videogame (Outright Games) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/12) – 20% off
✚ Vampire Survivors (poncle) – $6.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/12) – 10% off
✚ OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (SQUARE ENIX) – $59.46 (Usually $84.95, ends 31/12) – 30% off
✚ LEGO CITY Undercover (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ Alien: Isolation (SEGA EUR) – $21.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/12) – 27% off
✚ Anodyne (Nnooo) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 80% off
✚ Armello (League of Geeks) – $7.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 31/12) – 70% off
✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Destroy’d My Legacy (WB Games) – $62.96 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/12) – 30% off
✚ Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/01) – 75% off
✚ Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $17.45 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/12) – 75% off
✚ Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $33.98 (Usually $84.95, ends 31/12) – 60% off
✚ No Straight Roads (Fireshine Games) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/12) – 66% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/12) – 60% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/12) – 85% off
✚ TUNIC (Finji) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 31/12) – 30% off

Gamesmen

  • TBC

JB Hi-Fi

  • Only early bird deals are available so far, nothing Nintendo – yet

Target

  • Target has 10% off Nintendo Switch eShop cards, however we’re not sure exactly when it ends.

