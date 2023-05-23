AEW: Fight Forever coming to Switch on June 29
It’s been a long time coming, and it finally has a release date. AEW: Fight Forever will arrive on the Nintendo Switch – and every other console – on June 29th.
AEW: Fight Forever and is being created by the folks at Yukes, known for some of the best wrestling games in years past. It’ll hopefully bring some fun back into arcade wrestling games.
Recognised for its retro approach to design including hand-crafted animations and nostalgic arcade feel, AEW: Fight Forever presents wrestling fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team manoeuvres performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customisation, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and even some good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await!
- Match Types
- Single Matches
- Tag-Team
- 3-Way
- 4-Way
- Ladder Matches
- Casino Battle RoyaleFalls Count Anywhere
- Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons)
- Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches
- Career Mode
- Wide Range of Customisation Modes
- Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance)
- Custom Move-Sets
- Custom Entrances
- Custom Teams
- Custom Arenas
- Online Multiplayer
- Leaderboards