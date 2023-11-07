Advertisement

Nintendo has this morning announced that a live action The Legend of Zelda movie is in development. Let the fan casting and speculation begin.

The movie will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad. It’s a joint production between Nintendo and Arad Productions. Wes Ball will be directing the film, he’s worked on The Maze Runner films and is the director on the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The movie is co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. More than 50% of the movie will be paid for by Nintendo, Sony will also handling the distribution of the movie.

In a statement on Twitter, Shigeru Miyamoto had this to say “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.

I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

A release date it would seem, is quite a while away.

Press release

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto Minami-ku; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter) today announced that it will develop a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda.

The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo and Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced many mega hit films.

The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., and directed by Wes Ball. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles.

By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.