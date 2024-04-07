Aussie Bargain Roundup: The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered

Advertisement

The Nintendo 3DS title, The Legend of Legacy gets a HD remaster this week as well a wider release to other systems, including the Nintendo Switch. All versions of the game locally are a Deluxe Edition that comes with a mini art book and a code to redeem a digital soundtrack.

There’s not too much in the way of bargains for this one being the type of release it is, so best to buy it from where you can pick it up the easiest. It’s probably one of those games that’ll disappear soon after release with a limited shipment run. so if you’re on the fence about it – you could perhaps drop a preorder somewhere.

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered is out on Friday, April 12th, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Deluxe Edition – $78 – Link

EB Games

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Deluxe Edition – $79.95– Link

eShop

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Deluxe Edition – $75.00 – Link

The Gamesmen

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Deluxe Edition – $74.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Deluxe Edition – $78 – Link

MightyApe

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Deluxe Edition – $79 – Link

