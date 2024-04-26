New LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming in August, includes K.K. Slider

Advertisement

There’s a second wave of LEGO Crossing sets on the way and they’re coming to stores this August. The two new sets include a Town Hall and the Dodo Airlines office and plane.

The Town Hall set will come with an Isabelle, Audie and K.K. Slider minifigure. It’s all Autumn themed as well.

The Dodo Airlines office has Tangy and Wilbur, and even the Dodo Airlines plane as well. No pricing details have been set just yet but we’ll let you know closer to release.

Unfortunately the K.K. Slider minifigure does not actually sing. Maybe one day.