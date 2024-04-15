Nintendo won’t be at Gamescom in 2024

Advertisement

It’s still a while away, but Nintendo has already confirmed that it won’t be in attendence at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year.

Due to take place between the 21st and 25th of August, Nintendo usually shows up with a lineup of games on demo, usually what was at the E3 Expo. In more recent times we’ve seen Indie World presentations around that time instead.

Speaking to German publication Games Wirtschaft, a spokesperson for the company has issued the following statement;

“Gamescom is a key event in Nintendo’s calendar of events. However, after careful consideration, we have decided not to participate in Cologne this year. Instead, players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch at other events throughout Germany.” Nintendo of Europe spokesperson

Nintendo currently has no games set for a release date in the second half of the year so far, which begs the question – do they have nothing to show? Surely not, but they won’t have anything at Gamescom this year at least.